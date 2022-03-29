Left Menu

1,205 paramilitary personnel committed suicide in 10 years, says Nityanand Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1,205 paramilitary personnel have committed suicide in the last 10 years with the highest 156 in 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said 143 personnel committed suicide in 2020, 129 in 2019, 96 in 2018, 125 in 2017, 92 in 2016, 108 in 2015, 125 in 2014, 113 in 2013 and 118 in 2012.

Domestic problems, illness and financial problems are some of the contributory factors to the incidents of suicide, he said replying to a written question.

The organisations whose personnel have committed suicides are CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

