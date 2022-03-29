No immigration fees have been collected by Immigration Authorities: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday, informed Lok Sabha that no immigration fees has been collected by the Immigration Authorities from the people going abroad. "No immigration fee is collected by the Immigration Authorities from the people going abroad.However the Protector General of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received Emigration Fee from those people who were going abroad on Employment visa," Rai told Lok Sabha.

Rai, also, put forth the details of the total amount collected by MEA during the last three years. He revealed that the ministry received a total of Rs 7,97,26,496 during the year 2018-2019 and collected Rs 8,33,07,047 during 2019-2020.

Rai mentioned that the total amount collected from Emigration fees in 2020-2021 was Rs 2,14,02,208, while from 2021 to 2022 (up to February 2022) a total of 5,23,31,546 was received by the MEA. "The Emigration Fee received by the Protector General of Emigrants is deposited in the Revenue Receipts of the Central Government under 'Other Administrative Services' head as part of Consolidated Fund of India," Rai said. (ANI)

