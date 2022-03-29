Rajasthan ACB arrests panchayat official, middleman in bribery case

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a panchayat official and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor in Jalore district, officials said.

According to an ACB statement, junior assistant-cum-cashier Shravan Goyal posted at the Sarnau Panchayat Samiti and middleman Ridmal Ram, an e-Mitra operator, were arrested based on a complaint filed by the contractor.

The contractor had complained that the accused had demanded Rs 11.34 lakh as bribe to expedite the clearance of bills for various construction works carried out by his firm.

The duo have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and were being interrogated, the ACB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)