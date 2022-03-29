Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests panchayat official, middleman in bribery case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:33 IST
Rajasthan ACB arrests panchayat official, middleman in bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a panchayat official and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor in Jalore district, officials said.

According to an ACB statement, junior assistant-cum-cashier Shravan Goyal posted at the Sarnau Panchayat Samiti and middleman Ridmal Ram, an e-Mitra operator, were arrested based on a complaint filed by the contractor.

The contractor had complained that the accused had demanded Rs 11.34 lakh as bribe to expedite the clearance of bills for various construction works carried out by his firm.

The duo have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and were being interrogated, the ACB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022