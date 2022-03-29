Maharashtra to withdraw cases of COVID lockdown violation

Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw all cases against people for violation of COVID lockdown, informed state Home Miniter Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday. "State Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students and citizens for violation of lockdown order. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start," said Patil.

Maharashtra has currently 964 active cases of COVID, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has logged 1,259 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

