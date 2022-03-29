Left Menu

Maharashtra to withdraw cases of COVID lockdown violation

Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw all cases against people for violation of COVID lockdown, informed state Home Miniter Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST
Maharashtra to withdraw cases of COVID lockdown violation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw all cases against people for violation of COVID lockdown, informed state Home Miniter Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday. "State Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students and citizens for violation of lockdown order. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start," said Patil.

Maharashtra has currently 964 active cases of COVID, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has logged 1,259 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022