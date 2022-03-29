Left Menu

DA's request to refuse Cabinet from voting on motion of no confidence declined

Mapisa-Nqakula noted that those Members of Parliament do not form part of the 400 public representatives constituting the Assembly in terms of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:42 IST
DA's request to refuse Cabinet from voting on motion of no confidence declined
The Speaker said she is considering the request and will respond in due course. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined the Democratic Alliance (DA) request that Cabinet Members be refused from participating and voting on the motion of no confidence in the Cabinet, excluding President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled for 30 March 2022.

In his request, DA leader John Steenhuisen, indicated that there would be a conflict of interest, if Cabinet Members were allowed to participate in the motion of no confidence that seeks to remove them from office.

The motion of no confidence is scheduled to take place on 30 March 2022.

The Constitution regulates membership of the Assembly and participation of members in the House. Only the President and Cabinet members appointed in terms of Sections 91(3)(c) and 93(1)(b) of the Constitution are not eligible to vote on any decisions by the Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula noted that those Members of Parliament do not form part of the 400 public representatives constituting the Assembly in terms of the Constitution.

"The Constitution requires Ministers to account, participate, and vote in matters of the Assembly that may impact their political offices directly. Section 102(1) further provides that the motion is passed by the Assembly, if supported by the majority of its 400 members.

"I am of the view that if the drafters of the Constitution had intended to exclude the participation and voting by Cabinet Members, with the exception of those mentioned above, on a motion moved under either Section 102 (1) or (2), they would have been explicit in that intention," the Speaker said.

The Speaker added that without any specific provision in the Constitution excluding Members of Cabinet from voting in a section 102 (1) motion, the members may not be denied their right to full participation in the proceedings of the Assembly.

The Speaker also referred to the Rules of the Assembly and the code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members interest for Assembly and Council Members, read with the Constitution, which differentiates between a member's personal and political interest in a matter.

"As Ministers receive salaries and allowance in their official capacity as public office bearers, this did not amount to a personal interest," she said.

The DA has also requested that a manual Roll-Call voting procedure be employed in the motion, where the Secretary must call each Member present to voice "Yes" or "No".

The Speaker said she is considering the request and will respond in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022