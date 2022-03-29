Three killed in rocket strike on Mykolaiv region headquarters in southern Ukraine
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least three people were killed and 22 wounded on Tuesday when a rocket struck the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.
In an online post, it said 18 of the wounded had been pulled from the rubble by rescue workers who continue to work at the scene.
