Temple festival begins
The annual fire-walk festival of Goddess Amman temple was held in the district on Tuesday. Hundreds of devotees took part in the festival this morning.The three-day temple car festival begins on Wednesday, in which the chariot would be pulled by the devotees through the streets. The festival ends on Friday.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:56 IST
