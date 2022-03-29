Congress MLA, six others booked for assaulting two power dept officials

A Congress MLA and six others were booked on Tuesday for assaulting officials of the Electricity Department and making casteist remarks, police said.

In an complaint to police, Assistant Engineer Harshadipati alleged that Dholpur's Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga and the others assaulted him and junior engineer Nitin Gulati on Monday and made casteist remarks.

However, the MLA has denied the allegations.

A case has been registered against the MLA and others for assaulting the officials and obstructing their work, Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena said.

They have been booked under the SC/ST Act, he added.

After the incident, employees took the officials to a Dholpur hospital from where they were taken to Agra.

According to the FIR, the MLA was upset over the removal of transformer from Mahua Kheda village.

Malinga denied his role in the case and said the truth will come out after investigation.

The MLA alleged that the officials indulged in corruption and he had earlier complained to the power minister and the superintending engineer.

Disturbed by this, the officials named him in the FIR, he said.

