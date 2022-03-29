Russia expels 10 diplomats from Baltic nations
Russia expelled 10 diplomats from the Baltic nations in a tit-for-tat response on Tuesday, including three diplomats from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month.
