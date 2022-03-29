Left Menu

Russia expels 10 Baltic diplomats in tit-for-tat response

Russia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the three Baltic states in a tit-for-tat response, including three diplomats each from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania. The three Baltic nations expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were all once part of the Soviet Union and are now members of both NATO and the European Union.

Russia announced on Tuesday the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the three Baltic states in a tit-for-tat response, including three diplomats each from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania.

The three Baltic nations expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month. Latvia said the Russian diplomats' activities had been at odds with their diplomatic status and that the decision to expel them had also taken into account Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry said in its statement on Tuesday that it had called in the ambassadors of the three countries to complain about what it described as the "provocative" and "groundless" action taken against its diplomats. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were all once part of the Soviet Union and are now members of both NATO and the European Union. They have strongly backed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

