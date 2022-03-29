Left Menu

UK PM has not been notified of any COVID-19 lockdown breach fine - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:59 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been issued with a fine for COVID regulation breaches at this time, his spokesman told reporters, after police said they had recommended an initial 20 fines be issued over gatherings held in Downing Street.

Asked whether Johnson had received a fine, or been told he would be fined, the spokesman told reporters: "No. We've said we will update if that were to occur but our position has not changed."

