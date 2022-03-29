Left Menu

Ceasefire alone not enough to lift British sanctions, PM Johnson told cabinet

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:00 IST
Ceasefire alone not enough to lift British sanctions, PM Johnson told cabinet
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would not be enough to trigger the lifting of British sanctions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of his senior ministers on Tuesday.

"The prime minister said a ceasefire alone would not be cause for UK sanctions to be removed on Russia," Johnson's spokesman told reporters, giving his account of the cabinet meeting.

"He said the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must be increased both through further economic measures and providing military aid to ensure Russia changes course completely."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022