UK has detained a Russian-owned super yacht - PM's spokesman
Britain has detained a Russian-owned super yacht, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. "The Department for Transport has worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to intercept the super yacht," the spokesman said.
"We will continue to take robust action against anyone benefiting from Russian links." The spokesman did not disclose ownership details of the 38-million pound vessel named 'Phi'.
