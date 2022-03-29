Left Menu

UK has detained a Russian-owned super yacht - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:06 IST
UK has detained a Russian-owned super yacht - PM's spokesman
Britain has detained a Russian-owned super yacht, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. "The Department for Transport has worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to intercept the super yacht," the spokesman said.

"We will continue to take robust action against anyone benefiting from Russian links." The spokesman did not disclose ownership details of the 38-million pound vessel named 'Phi'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

