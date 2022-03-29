Left Menu

Israeli defence minister meets with King Abdullah in Amman - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:08 IST
Benny Gantz Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel's official Twitter account in Arabic said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

