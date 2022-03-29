Israeli defence minister meets with King Abdullah in Amman - tweet
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman after the Negev Summit, Israel's official Twitter account in Arabic said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arabic
- Amman
- Jordan
- Negev Summit
- Benny Gantz
- Israeli
- Abdullah
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Michael B. Jordan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II team up for 'I Helped Destroy People'
World Bank approves 350-mln-USD pandemic relief funding to Jordan
Jordan, Iraq extend MOU on importing 10,000 bpd of Iraqi Kirkuk crude - statement
Jordan's king arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian President - witness
India and Jordan should mutually devise a treaty for economic cooperation