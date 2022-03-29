Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks as fighting continued. Kyiv says it is seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. FIGHTING * A Russian rocket hit an administration building in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, killing three people and wounding 22, emergency services said. * Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied Ukraine with planes and air defence systems. * Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * The talks began with "a cold welcome" and no handshake, Ukrainian television reported. * Security guarantees and a ceasefire are under discussion, an adviser to Ukraine's president said. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he hoped there would be a statement within hours. * Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was at the talks, to "enable certain contacts" between the two sides, the Kremlin said. * U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi visited Ukraine on to help keep facilities there safe in the midst of war, apparently without Russia's blessing. ECONOMY * European shares rallied to five-week highs, buoyed by the talks. The rouble hit a more than one-month high. * Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia. * The United States and its allies plan new sanctions on Russian supply chains, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. * The Russian finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question. * France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief in the wake of Russia's invasion, surveys showed.

QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's Erdogan told the delegations. * "Look at our food reserve. We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," said Irina from her wrecked flat in Mariupol.

