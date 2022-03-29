Left Menu

3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Karbi Anglong

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Bokajan police station launched a search operation in Laharijan area of the district, they said.

A vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland with three persons in it was intercepted. Two bags with 55 soapboxes containing 711.06 gram of heroin was found in the vehicle, police said.

The heroin, worth over Rs 5 crore in the international black market, was seized and the three men arrested, they said.

Two mobile phones and Rs 26,000 in cash were also seized, they added.

