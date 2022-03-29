Left Menu

Maha: 4, including 1 woman, held for blackmailing man

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:41 IST
Four people have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man and extorting money from him in Navghar area of Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

An official said a woman befriended and lured a 57-year-old man into meeting her in a room in Shirdinagar in Bhayander East on March 23, after which three of her associates arrived at the scene and demanded money posing as policemen.

''They took Rs 70,000 from him after threatening to implicate him in various cases since he was found in the company of the woman in a room. When they started pestering him to pay more money, he approached police,'' the official added.

On Sunday a trap was laid and the woman, as well as her three associates, were arrested while collecting money from the complainant in a hotel, the Navghar police station official added.

