Left Menu

Seven killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding 22, local authorities said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:53 IST
Seven killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding 22, local authorities said. Eighteen of the wounded were pulled from the rubble by rescue workers, who continue to work at the scene, the emergencies service said in an online post

An image shared by regional governor Vitaliy Kim showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off. "They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," Kim said.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014. Kim said there was an upside to the strike - it suggested Russia had given up trying to take over the city.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians and did not comment on the strike on Mykolaiv. Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022