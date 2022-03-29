Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capita
cut back operations near the capital and another major city to increase mutual trust at talks aimed at ending the fighting.Alexander Fomin said Russian forces would cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv. Fomins statement comes on Tuesday after another round of talks Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul and appears to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago.
- Country:
- Turkey
Russia's deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back'' operations near the capital and another major city to "increase mutual trust'' at talks aimed at ending the fighting.
Alexander Fomin said Russian forces would cut back ''military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv." Fomin's statement comes on Tuesday after another round of talks Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul and appears to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago. The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks
Chernobyl Nuclear Plant restored: Ukraine tells IAEA
US: Biden speaks to French President Macron, discusses Ukraine war