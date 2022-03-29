Left Menu

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capita

cut back operations near the capital and another major city to increase mutual trust at talks aimed at ending the fighting.Alexander Fomin said Russian forces would cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv. Fomins statement comes on Tuesday after another round of talks Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul and appears to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:53 IST
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capita
Alexander Fomin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  Turkey

Russia's deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back'' operations near the capital and another major city to "increase mutual trust'' at talks aimed at ending the fighting.

Alexander Fomin said Russian forces would cut back ''military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv." Fomin's statement comes on Tuesday after another round of talks Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul and appears to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago. The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

