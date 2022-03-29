Parliament passes Union Budget 2022-23
Parliament on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, with the Rajya Sabha returning the Appropriation Bill 2022 and Finance Bill 2022.
The two bills were approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on February 1.
