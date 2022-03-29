Left Menu

26-year-old man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:02 IST
26-year-old man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was lynched on Tuesday morning in Tripura's Sepahijala district on the suspicion that he was a cattle thief, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the killing of Litan Miah, a resident of Tarapukur in Jatrapur police station area of Sonamura subdivision, they said.

Information was received in the morning that villagers have detained a youth in Baramura, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found him critically injured after being thrashed by a group of youths who claimed that he was a cattle thief, they said.

''He was first taken to a local hospital. From there he was referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala as his condition was critical. On the way to that hospital, he died,'' Officer-in-Charge of Jatrapur police station Nandan Das told PTI.

As the news of the incident spread, hundreds of locals blocked the road at nearby Dhanpur -- the constituency of Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar, demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik is also a resident of Dhanpur.

The father of the deceased, Jamal Miah, lodged a police complaint, following which two people were arrested.

Those arrested were Sentu Debnath and Amar Chandra Das, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), they said.

