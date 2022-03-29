Russia promised at peace talks to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status with international guarantees to protect it from attack. Turkey, which hosted the talks, said they marked the most significant progress yet. TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Ukraine's proposals - in which it said it would not join alliances or host bases of foreign troops - were the most detailed and concrete that it has aired publicly. * Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia would look at the proposals and he would report on them to President Vladimir Putin. * The talks in Istanbul - the first face-to-face meeting between the sides since March 10 - began with "a cold welcome" and no handshake, Ukrainian television reported. * Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was there, to "enable certain contacts" between the two sides, the Kremlin said.

FIGHTING * Earlier, a Russian rocket hit an administration building in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, killing three people and wounding 22, emergency services said. * Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if NATO supplied Ukraine with planes and air defence systems. * On Tuesday morning, British military intelligence said Ukrainian forces were continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol. ECONOMY * European stocks accelerated their gains and bond yields jumped on the announcement of progress in the talks. The euro extended gains against the dollar, rising about 1% at $1.11. * Russia said it was launching a buyback offer on its $2 billion sovereign Eurobonds maturing on April 4, its biggest debt payment of the year, and would make full payment to bondholders taking up the offer in roubles. * Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it was exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and luxury goods to Russia; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia. * The United States and its allies plan new sanctions on Russian supply chains, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. * France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief in the wake of Russia's invasion, surveys showed.

QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations.

