Left Menu

Britain to boost military presence in Arctic

Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Britain would commit militarily "to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway" to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:33 IST
Britain to boost military presence in Arctic

Britain plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, amid increased concerns among NATO allies about Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain would commit militarily "to deeper integration, interoperability with countries such as Norway" to protect the seas of the North Atlantic, Wallace told a news conference in Bardufoss, northern Norway. "We are going to effectively, permanently, have a ... Marine strike group permanently ... active in the Nordics," he said, adding the force would likely rotate between Norway, Sweden, Finland and elsewhere in the region.

Wallace was speaking while visiting a NATO exercise in Arctic Norway involving 30,000 troops. The biennial "Cold Response" exercise has taken on added significance because of the invasion of Ukraine. NATO-member Norway shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

"Our Arctic strategy commits us to more training and working together," Wallace said. "I think we'll be in the area a lot more. Our ambition is bold and we will make sure that we are there to answer the demand if called upon," he added.

Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen welcomed the commitment. "We want more allied activity up north," Enoksen said.

While tensions in the Arctic region have been low, Norwegian leaders have been concerned that a confrontation between NATO and Russia could spill over in the Arctic, where both sides have increased their military presence in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022