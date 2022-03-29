Brig Sanjeev Kumar takes over as DDG of NCC Directorate J-K, Ladakh

Brigadier Sanjeev Kumar has taken over as deputy director general (DDG) of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

One of the senior most Army officers hailing from Katra in Reasi district, Brig Kumar is an alumnus of Sainik School, Nagrota and Indian Military Academy, he said.

''Commissioned into the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in December 1988, the officer has had an exceptionally brilliant career having qualified on all mandatory and selection-based courses,'' the spokesperson said.

Brig Kumar has rich professional experience having served in varied regimental, command and staff appointments, he said.

He holds triple Masters degrees – Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies (Defence Services Staff College), Master of Management Studies (Higher Defence Management Course) and Master of Philosophy (National Defence College).

For his distinguished service, the spokesperson said, Brig Kumar has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card twice.

The NCC as an organisation is seeing a paradigm shift with focus on more enrolment, especially from border areas, he said.

Having been an active member of the NCC fraternity during his school days, Brig Kumar is well suited to motivate the youth and contribute meaningfully to the cause of the NCC in J&K and Ladakh, he said.

