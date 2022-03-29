Turkey sees 'meaningful progress' in talks
Turkeys foreign minister says Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached a consensus and common understanding on some issues.Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides made the most meaningful progress since the start of the negotiations at a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. He said the meeting would be followed by a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides made “the most meaningful progress” since the start of the negotiations at a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. He said the meeting would be followed by a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers. Cavusoglu said a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was also “on the agenda,” he said. He didn't give a timeframe.
He said that difficult issues “will be taken up at a higher level.” Cavusoglu added that Turkey encouraged the two sides to “secure a cease-fire” and an agreement on the issue of the opening of humanitarian corridors.(AP) RUP
