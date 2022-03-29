Turkey sees 'meaningful progress' in talks

Turkey's foreign minister says Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached “a consensus and common understanding” on some issues.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides made “the most meaningful progress” since the start of the negotiations at a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. He said the meeting would be followed by a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers. Cavusoglu said a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was also “on the agenda,” he said. He didn't give a timeframe.

He said that difficult issues “will be taken up at a higher level.” Cavusoglu added that Turkey encouraged the two sides to “secure a cease-fire” and an agreement on the issue of the opening of humanitarian corridors.(AP) RUP

