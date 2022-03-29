Left Menu

No entertainment tax on 'The Kashmir Files' in Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:49 IST
No entertainment tax on 'The Kashmir Files' in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry administration on Tuesday exempted the film Kashmir Files from entertainment tax.

An order in this regard was issued by the Department of Local Administration following Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's instruction.

The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had asked Chief Minister N Rangasamy for waiver of the tax.

The film was released here recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022