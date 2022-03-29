No entertainment tax on 'The Kashmir Files' in Puducherry

The Puducherry administration on Tuesday exempted the film Kashmir Files from entertainment tax.

An order in this regard was issued by the Department of Local Administration following Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's instruction.

The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had asked Chief Minister N Rangasamy for waiver of the tax.

The film was released here recently.

