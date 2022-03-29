Ukraine proposes Moscow drop any opposition to it joining EU -official
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:53 IST
Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Tuesday that Kyiv's proposals to Moscow at talks in Istanbul included one that Russia would not oppose Ukraine joining the European Union.
He made the comment in footage broadcast on state television after talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
