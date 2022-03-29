No one can be allowed to take benefit of wrong order which is subsequently set aside: SC

No one can be permitted to take benefit of a “wrong order” passed by a court which has been subsequently set aside by a higher forum, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

The apex court observed that as per the settled position of law, no party should be prejudiced because of the order of the court.

“Even otherwise, no one can be permitted to take the benefit of the wrong order passed by the court which has been subsequently set aside by the higher forum/court,” a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said.

The top court delivered its verdict on the appeals against the May 2016 judgement of a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court which had set aside the orders passed by its single judge.

The division bench had held that a three-year nursing course by in-service candidates cannot be treated as deputation but leave, and given liberty to the state to recover excess amount paid to the original writ petitioners, treating the period of training as leave permissible to them in easy equal installments.

The apex court noted the original writ petitioners are working either as ANM (auxiliary nursing and midwifery) or lab technician, multi-purpose worker, accounts clerk or other similar posts. The petitioners are governed by the Rajasthan Medical and Health Subordinate Service Rules, 1965 and they had applied for the three-year course of general nursing training.

The top court noted that all the original writ petitioners submitted their applications seeking study leave knowing fully well that their joining a three-year nursing course cannot be treated as deputation for in-service candidates. While some of them had completed the course, others were doing internship. They had moved the high court urging that study leave sanctioned to them by the competent authority may be treated as deputation.

The single judge of the high court had allowed the petitions with certain directions.

The state, thereafter, preferred intra-court appeals and the division bench permitted it to file review applications, which were dismissed by the single judge.

The state again filed intra-court appeals before the division bench.

The top court noted that during the pendency of the intra-court appeals, under threat of contempt of the judgment and order passed by the single judge, the petitioners were paid the amount, and holding that the period of training is to be treated as period on leave permissible to him/her, the division bench directed that state shall be at liberty to recover the excess amount paid to them in easy equal installments.

The original petitioners moved the apex court against the division bench order which reserved liberty in favour of the state to recover the excess amount paid.

In its verdict, the top court said it had issued notice in the matter limited to the aspect of recovery of amount from the original writ petitioners, as directed in the impugned judgment and in the meanwhile, had directed stay of recovery. “At the outset, it is required to be noted that in the present case the amount paid in excess to the appellants was not due to any mistake on the part of the state/state authorities. The excess amount has been paid pursuant to the order passed by the single judge, which has been subsequently set aside by the division bench,” it said.

The bench said on setting aside of the order passed by the single judge, under whom the original writ petitioners were paid excess amount, the necessary consequences must follow. “The amount paid in excess pursuant to the order passed by the single judge which has been set aside by the division bench has to be refunded and/or returned by the original writ petitioners which the state is entitled to recover from them on the principle of restitution,” it said.

The top court said the division bench of the high court was absolutely justified in reserving liberty in favour of the state to recover the amount paid in excess to the original writ petitioners. It noted that even while reserving liberty to recover the amount paid in excess, the division bench had observed that the same be recovered in easy equal instalments.

“….we direct that whatever amount is paid in excess to the original writ petitioners, pursuant to the order passed by the single judge, be recovered from the original writ petitioners in thirty-six equal monthly installments, to be deducted from their salary commencing from April 2022,” the apex court said, while disposing of the appeals.

