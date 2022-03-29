Indian student Harjot Singh who was shot in Kyiv discharged from hospital

Harjot Singh, who was shot multiple times in Ukraine's capital Kyiv last month while fleeing the war-torn country, has been discharged from the Army hospital here. His condition is now stable, his brother Prabhjot said on Tuesday. ''He (Harjot) was discharged yesterday. He is doing fine but it will take time for him to recover properly,'' Prabhjot told PTI. Harjot's family has also sought financial help from the government for his treatment. ''Our financial condition is not very well. We urge the Indian government to help us in my brother's further treatment,'' Prabhjot said. Harjot was brought back to India on a special Indian Air Force flight on March 7.

Amid the fierce Russian military offensive, the 31-year-old Indian student, along with his two friends, had boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot four times, including in his chest.

