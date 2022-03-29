US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on positive signs from Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.46 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 35,114.35.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.34 points, or 0.60%, at 4,602.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 145.49 points, or 1.01%, to 14,500.39 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)