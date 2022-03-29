Case filed against groom, friends for firing in air during his `haldi' ceremony

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Maharashtra's Beed district against a recently married man and four of his friends for alleging firing shots in the air during a pre-wedding ceremony, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ambajogai city on March 26 when the `haldi' ceremony of bridegroom Balaji Bhaskar Chate was underway, said an official.

Chate, who was to get married the next day, and his four friends allegedly fired shots in the air while dancing to DJ during the ceremony.

A video of the firing went viral, after which local police registered a case against him and four others, the official said, adding that no one has been arrested.

