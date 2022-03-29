Left Menu

Case filed against groom, friends for firing in air during his `haldi' ceremony

PTI | Beed | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:07 IST
Case filed against groom, friends for firing in air during his `haldi' ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Maharashtra's Beed district against a recently married man and four of his friends for alleging firing shots in the air during a pre-wedding ceremony, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ambajogai city on March 26 when the `haldi' ceremony of bridegroom Balaji Bhaskar Chate was underway, said an official.

Chate, who was to get married the next day, and his four friends allegedly fired shots in the air while dancing to DJ during the ceremony.

A video of the firing went viral, after which local police registered a case against him and four others, the official said, adding that no one has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022