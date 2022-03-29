Nashik cheating case: 6 bank accounts seized by EOW to uncover money trail

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Nashik police on Tuesday seized six bank accounts in connection with a cheating case filed there by a businessman.

The case hit the headlines as one of the accused named in the case was Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, though the complainant businessman Sushil Patil (33) later gave a statement to police that he had taken Vaibhav's name due to a misunderstanding.

Patil had filed a complaint in Gangapur police station in Nashik, and on the directions of a court there, a case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust was registered on March 17.

Patil had alleged that the accused offered him partnership in a firm promising high returns and then allegedly duped him of Rs 6.8 crore.

The case was transferred to the EOW of Nashik Crime Branch last week.

An official on Tuesday said Patil has been able to show transactions only worth Rs 3.90 crore and the trail of the rest of the amount that he claims he was cheated of is yet to be found.

To complete the trail, we have asked banks to help in the probe, and have seized six bank accounts as part of the probe, an EOW official said.

Patil, in his statement made to the police last week, had claimed that he named Vaibhav Gehlot as the main accused Sachin Valera, a Gujarat resident, often dropped his name in business conversations, the official said.

Patil has told police he has no complaint against Vaibhav Gehlot, whom he has never met, and nor did he send or give money to him ever, the official added.

