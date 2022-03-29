NIA files charge sheet against 6 people accused in LTTE terror funding case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special court here against six people for their alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy to revive the LTTE, an official spokesperson said.

Letchumanan Mary Franciska, K Baskaran, G Dharmendran, Johnson Samuvel and E Mohan, all from Chennai, and T Kenniston Fernando have been named in the charge sheet, the spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

They have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act, the Foreigners Amendment Act and the Indian Penal Code, the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The case was registered by the 'Q' branch of the CID-Chennai and taken over by the NIA in January.

It pertains to a criminal conspiracy to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) by committing forgery for cheating, besides using forged documents as genuine to divert funds lodged in dormant accounts to commit unlawful and terror activities, the official said.

Franciska, Fernando and Baskaran entered into a conspiracy with foreign entities to siphon off deposits in dormant bank accounts by using Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently and forging identity documents to revive, revamp and regroup the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka, the spokesperson said.

They were abetted by Samuvel, Dharmendran and Mohan in forging Indian identity documents, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

