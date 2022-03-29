Left Menu

Thief, who stole valuables posing as magician, arrested in J-K

Later, he offered to do magic with cash and gold, and managed to steal the same, and escaped from the spot, the spokesman said. On his disclosure, stolen property, including two gold bangles, a pair of earrings, a chain and a ring, were recovered, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:27 IST
Thief, who stole valuables posing as magician, arrested in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who entered houses posing as a magician or a beggar to steal valuables, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Shah from the Beerwah area of the district, a police spokesman said.

According to the complaint, Shah posed as a magician and requested for a cup of tea for showing some magic tricks. ''Later, he offered to do magic with cash and gold, and managed to steal the same, and escaped from the spot,'' the spokesman said. Upon sustained questioning, Shah confessed his involvement in the commission of the crime, he said. ''On his disclosure, stolen property, including two gold bangles, a pair of earrings, a chain and a ring, were recovered,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022