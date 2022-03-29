Dutch say expelling 17 Russian intel officers
The Dutch government says it is expelling 17 Russian intelligence officers, calling their presence a “threat to national security.” The foreign ministry said that the Russian ambassador was summoned Tuesday and told the officers, who were accredited as diplomats, are to be removed from the country.
The ministry says it took the decision on national security grounds.
It says that the “intelligence threat against the Netherlands remains high. The current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable.” The government said it took the decision in consultation with “a number of like-minded countries,” citing similar expulsions by the United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Estonia
- Russia
- Russian
- Lithuania
- Dutch
- United States
- Latvia
- Slovakia
- Poland
- Montenegro
- Bulgaria
ALSO READ
Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats after spy services info
Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff - foreign ministry
Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff; report of arrests for espionage
Russia will respond to Slovakia's 'unjustified' expulsion of diplomats
Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia travelling to Kyiv on European Union mission to show support for Ukraine, reports AP.