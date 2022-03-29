Left Menu

Dutch say expelling 17 Russian intel officers

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:31 IST
The Dutch government says it is expelling 17 Russian intelligence officers, calling their presence a “threat to national security.” The foreign ministry said that the Russian ambassador was summoned Tuesday and told the officers, who were accredited as diplomats, are to be removed from the country.

The ministry says it took the decision on national security grounds.

It says that the “intelligence threat against the Netherlands remains high. The current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable.” The government said it took the decision in consultation with “a number of like-minded countries,” citing similar expulsions by the United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

