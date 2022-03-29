Belgium expels 21 Russian diplomats -foreign ministry
Belgium has expelled 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and posing threats to security, the foreign affairs ministry told Reuters on Tuesday after a Belga news agency report that did not give sources.
The 21 Russians worked at Moscow's embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp. They were all accredited as diplomats but were working on spying and influencing operations, a ministry spokesperson said.
The Dutch foreign ministry also on Tuesday expelled 17 Russian intelligence agents who were accredited as diplomats, based on information from its own security services, its foreign affairs ministry said.
