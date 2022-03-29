12 members of multi-state gang in police net

The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police has arrested twelve members of three gangs, who among other crimes were also involved in the murders of a gangster outside a Delhi court and an international Kabaddi player in Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

These members belong to the gangsters Lucky Patial-Bambiha-Kaushal alliance and were involved in organised crimes in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, apart from having significant footprints in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In order to expand their operations to the National Capital Region (NCR), they had partnered with local gangsters Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya and Neeraj Bawana, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Sajjan (37), Ajay alias Sunny (20), Tekchand (30), Dayachand (30), Kailash Dagar (29), Rahul alias Sadhu (24), Sachin (25), Kavinder alias Shakti Rana (22), Sandeep Dagar (24) and Gulshan (26), residents of Haryana, Anil (32), a resident of Delhi, and Saurabh Mishra (23), a native of Bihar, the police said.

Officials said after the police cracked the whip on local criminals here, another alliance of gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Sube Gurjar capitalized on the void and expand their operations. However, over the past nine months, the police arrested Kala Jathedi, Virender Pratap and their shooters, and most of the leading criminals of this alliance are currently behind the bars, police said. This created an opportunity for the Lucky Patial-Bambiha-Kaushal alliance, which is at loggerheads with the above alliance – especially in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab – to creep into Delhi, they said. For this, they co-opted criminals Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya and Neeraj Sehrawat alias Bawaniya of Delhi, who are currently behind the bars. This group shot dead gangster Jitender Gogi while he was being produced in Delhi’s Rohini court for a hearing on September 24 last year. Earlier this month, they murdered international Kabaddi player and a permanent resident of the United Kingdom Sandeep Singh Sidhu in Punjab’s Jalandhar, the police said. Months of exercise led the police to filter out their suspected bases at Bengaluru in Karnataka, Nashik in Maharashtra, Zirakpur in Punjab’s Mohali, Faridabad in Haryana and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh as well as certain locations in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said. Once reasonably satisfied, the police launched Operation 3P -- Proactive, Preventive and Pre-emptive policing -- across the five states, the DCP said and arrested them, the DCP said. Seven sophisticated firearms and over two dozen live cartridges have so far been recovered at the instances of the arrested men, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)