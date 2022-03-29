Ireland asks four senior Russian Embassy officials to leave the country
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland has asked four senior officials at the Russian Embassy to leave the country, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State," the statement said.
"This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Mila Kunis says she's 'awestricken' by Ukrainian response to Russian military operation
Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine
Australia targets 33 Russian businessmen, including Abramovich with sanctions
EXCLUSIVE-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says