Ireland asks four senior Russian Embassy officials to leave the country

Ireland has asked four senior officials at the Russian Embassy to leave the country, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State," the statement said.

"This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour."

