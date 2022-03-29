CJI felicitates 4 Padma awardees

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday felicitated four Padma awardees at his official residence here.

The awardees felicitated by Ramana were actress Sowcar Janaki, folk artist Sakini Ramachandraiah, and Bharat Biotech founders Suchitra Ella and Dr Krishna Ella.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

