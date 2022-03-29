Left Menu

Czech Republic expels one member of Russia's embassy staff

The Czech Republic expelled one member of the diplomatic staff at Russia's embassy in Prague, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. "(The person) was requested to leave Czechia within 72 hours. Ireland said it had asked four embassy officials to leave the country.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:07 IST
Czech Republic expels one member of Russia's embassy staff
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic expelled one member of the diplomatic staff at Russia's embassy in Prague, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"(The person) was requested to leave Czechia within 72 hours. Together with our Allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," the ministry said on its Twitter account.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats, and the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian intelligence agents who were accredited as diplomats. Ireland said it had asked four embassy officials to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022