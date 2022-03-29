Mumbai police to invoke MCOCA against accused in armed robbery at angadia firm

The Mumbai police will invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the eight accused involved in the armed robbery at an angadia firm in suburban Mulund here, an official said on Tuesday.

Charges under the MCOCA will be invoked against Nilesh Bhagwan Surve (24), Nilesh Chauhan (34), Manoj Kalan (32), Wasiullah Chaudhari (43), Dilip Singh (23), Ratnesh Singh (25), Bipin Kumar Singh alias Monu (34) and Sunny Rajbar, the official said.

Some of the accused are residents of Navi Mumbai and Thane district, while a few belong to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The incident took place on February 2, when four people wearing masks and carrying a revolver entered an angadia shop in Mulund, and decamped with Rs 70 lakh.

Angadia firms provide courier services for cash, jewellery and other valuables.

During the probe, the police recovered Rs 37 lakh cash, two pistols, two country-made weapons and 27 rounds and two magazines from the accused and also seized three vehicles used in the crime, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII Prashant Kadam told PTI ''We have started the procedure to invoke the MCOCA against the eight accused, and are awaiting an order from our superior.'' PTI ZA ARU ARU

