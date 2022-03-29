MP: Two children drown in Khargone district

Two children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday afternoon, a local police official said.

The incident took place in Shahpura village around 3 pm, said Gogawa police station in-charge Mahesh Suneya.

The deceased were part of a group of six children aged between 9 and 11, he said.

Three of them ventured into the water. While two drowned, one swam back to the shore safely, the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Usman and Abu Bakr.

On getting information, police reached the spot and fished out the bodies. Further probe is on.

