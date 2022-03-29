Left Menu

Thane: Doctors booked for medical negligence for C-section operation mistake

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:20 IST
Thane: Doctors booked for medical negligence for C-section operation mistake
Three doctors and other staff of a hospital here were booked for alleged medical negligence during a Caesarean operation of a 31-year-old woman from Satara in 2020, an official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a report submitted by the Thane district civil surgeon, a Vartak Nagar police station official said.

''The woman had complained of pain post surgery and a probe found the team that had operated on her had left a cloth piece inside. No arrest has been made so far,'' he added.

