Russia says promised de-escalation falls short of ceasefire
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:27 IST
Russia's promise to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine does not represent a ceasefire, Moscow's lead negotiator in talks with Ukraine said on Tuesday.
"This is not a ceasefire but this is our aspiration, gradually to reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts," Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with the TASS news agency, referring to the promise to scale down operations near the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
