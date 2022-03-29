Canada to make 'significant contribution' to ICC's investigations into Ukraine invasion
Canada will make a "significant contribution" to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigations into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement on Tuesday.
