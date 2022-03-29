Five arrested for murder of four brothers in Odisha's Ganjam

Five people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the gruesome murder of four brothers in Odisha's Ganjam district last week, police said.

A clash broke out between two groups at Pitala town, around 160 km south of Bhubaneswar, on the night of March 22 after one of the suspects allegedly made objectionable remarks against a woman, they said.

It led to a heated argument with the brothers, who ran a fast-food outlet in the area. The accused persons left after threatening the other side with dire consequences, according to police.

They returned after some time with arms such as a spade and bamboo sticks. They attacked the brothers and fled from the spot, leaving them in a pool of blood, police said.

The deceased are Raja Swain (28), his two younger brothers and their 16-year-old cousin.

Five suspects, including main accused Amiya Swain (36) and two teenagers aged 19, have been arrested, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

Amiya was earlier involved in at least 15 cases and committed the crime when he was out on bail, the SP said, adding that police have intensified the search to nab another suspect.

The weapons used have been seized. These include a spade, a bamboo stick and an iron angle -- all having bloodstains, he said.

