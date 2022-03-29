U.N. loses contact with chopper in east Congo where rebels on offensive

United Nations peacekeepers lost contact on Tuesday with a helicopter flying over eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where rebels have been gaining ground on the army. The M23 group, named for a March 23, 2009, pact to end a previous rebellion in the region, attacked two army positions near the border with Uganda and Rwanda on Monday.

Fighting continued on Tuesday around 50 km (30 miles) northeast of North Kivu's provincial capital Goma. The peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, said its reconnaissance flight went off radar around noon. "The causes of this disappearance are still unknown. Search is underway," it tweeted.

M23 rebels seized large swathes during an insurrection in 2012 and 2013 before they were chased into Uganda and Rwanda from where they have infiltrated back. NEARING STRATEGIC TOWN

The rebels have moved into the city of Kabindi and were just one km from a bridge leading into the area's local administrative seat, the town of Rutshuru, according to a civil society coordinator there. "If these enemies manage to dislodge our forces, Rutshuru centre will fall," Jean Damascene Baziyaka told reporters in the morning.

The Kivu Security Tracker, a research group that maps unrest in east Congo, also reported M23 advances towards Rutshuru with several towns taken along the way. Rwanda on Tuesday denied involvement in any violence in its vast neighbour after Congo said it had captured two Rwandan soldiers backing the M23.

Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita said 6,000 refugees crossed into Uganda from Congo on Monday. M23 rebels launched a similar attack in the same area in November that was rebuffed by the Congolese army.

There have been regional efforts in recent years to demobilize the group, but its leaders have complained about the slow implementation of a peace accord and accused the Congolese army of waging war against it.

