Woman, child killed in firing by miscreants in Jharkhand village

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed while her husband was injured after unidentified persons fired at them at a village in Gumla district, a police officer said. The incident took place when the family was returning home from the village market on Monday evening. The assailants, all of a sudden, started firing at the family near Kanchan More at Janaval village killing the 30-year-old woman and her daughter, and injuring her husband Ashok Lakra.

However, their five-year-old son was unharmed in the attack. Lakra is a former member of extremist group Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP), the police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib to investigate the incident.

The police said the injured man had fled from the spot following the incident. He was secretly undergoing treatment at Janaval Nawatoli village but the SIT team arrested Lakra and interrogated him when he identified himself as a former JJMP member, the police officer said. Lakra, who is presently member of a criminal gang, was shifted to Gumla Sadar Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the police, Lakra was allegedly involved in two cases, including murder. On the basis of information provided by the man, the SIT recovered arms and ammunition from near his residence. The SP said, “we are investigating the matter and it will be premature to comment about the perpetrators at this stage”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)