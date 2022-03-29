Russia has repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukraine targets - U.S. general
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia has repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military targets, the top U.S. military commander in Europe, Air Force General Tod Wolters, told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
"Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets," Wolters said.
Russia announced on March 19 that it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Europe
- Senate
- Kinzhal
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Ivano-Frankivsk
- Ukrainian
- Air Force
- Tod Wolters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's ZTE headed to court over possible U.S. probation violation
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks
Chernobyl Nuclear Plant restored: Ukraine tells IAEA