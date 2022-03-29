Russia has repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukraine targets - U.S. general

Russia has repeatedly fired hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military targets, the top U.S. military commander in Europe, Air Force General Tod Wolters, told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"Most of those strikes have been designated at specific military targets," Wolters said.

Russia announced on March 19 that it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

