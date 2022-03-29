Patna police manhunt for killers of JD(U) leader

A day after the murder of ruling Janata Dal (United) leader and vice president of Danapur Nagar Parishad, Deepak Kumar Mehta (40), by three unidentified armed assailants outside his residence, Patna Police on Tuesday registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Police is investigating the case from all angles, including property dispute, said the SSP adding CCTV footages collected from the area are also being scrutinized. Besides, investigators have collected all scientific evidences from the spot and sent them for forensic examination, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, said, “The local police has registered an FIR against unknown persons and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The FIR has been registered on the basis of statements given by the family members of the deceased”. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled the death of JD(U) leader. Mehta was shot dead by three unidentified armed assailants outside his residence near Patna’s Nasriganj police outpost on Monday night. The incident took place when Mehta was standing at the main gate of his house. The accused shot him from point-blank range. Mehta was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The assailants managed to flee. Police collected six empty cartridges from the spot and suspect the assailants may have been hired to kill Mehta. Immediately after the incident, a crowd gathered outside Mehta’s house, disrupted traffic for over five hours demanding immediate arrest of the assailants and the transfer of the police officers from the Danapur police station.

